Amnesty International asks the English Premier League to block the sale of “Newcastle” Saudi Fund
A representative from Amnesty International Kate Allen advised the leadership of the English Premier League to block the sale of a “Newcastle UTD” for £ 300 million (€ 341 million) of the company PCP Capital Partners, controlled by the sovereign wealth Fund of Saudi Arabia, which, in turn, drives the crown Prince of the country Mohammed bin Salman, reports footboom.com.
“I have my doubts that the owners and executives of a company seeking to acquire, “Newcastle United”, to meet the standards that protect the reputation and image of the game. The crown Prince of Saudi Arabia may become the beneficial owner of Newcastle. What kind of positive impact on the image and reputation of the Premier League can we say? The Premier League is in danger of becoming a fool, hiding behind a glamour and prestige to hide actions that are immoral from the point of view of international law and contrary to the values of the League and the world football community”, – quotes the edition of Allen.
However, human rights activists point to the many human rights violations in Saudi Arabia. The organization believes that the country’s leadership intends to use the English club to raise the prestige of the state amid accusations of repression. In particular, Amnesty International believes Prince Mohammed guilty in the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Against this transaction is the Qatari company beIN Sport, which is the official partner of the Premier League.
The Qataris accuse the Saudi authorities in the establishment of a network pirate TV broadcasts, stealing content from beIN Sport.
Recall that buyers Newcastle have already exchanged contracts with the current club owner Mike Ashley has made a non-refundable Deposit in the amount of 17 million pounds.
The last stage of the acquisition of the club by the company PCP Capital Partners should be to check the owners and Directors of APL.