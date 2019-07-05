Among all civil servants earn more all the detectives NAB, how much you earn in the public sector of Ukraine
The average salary in the public sector is 13 thousand UAH 350, with the lowest average salary for social workers, and the highest from the judges, the managers of the national Bank and the Pension Fund and the detectives NAB.
About it reports the edition Texty.org.ua journalists who analyzed more than 1 million annual declarations of employees of state institutions for 2018, published on the website of the National Agency for prevention of corruption.
“Overall, the data returns for the year 2018 indicate that the average salary in many professions in the public sector are not lower than average salary in the country, which last year amounted to more than 8 thousand UAH. The average salary in we have reviewed the declarations above 13 thousand 350 UAH. This difference stems from the fact that most of the declarants are people in leadership positions (heads, heads, chief accountants, Directors and so forth)”, — says the publication.
As noted, the smallest average salary of social workers: 5067 UAH per month. The highest judges (of 37.9 and 41.8 thousand UAH), managers of the national Bank and the Pension Fund (43,6 thousand UAH), the detectives NAB (64,1 thousand UAH).
According to the publication, the wide variation in wages — from city mayors. The poorest of them are officially receives less than 10 thousand UAH (the mayor of an unspecified city Council), the richest — more than 100 thousand UAH (Ternovskii city Council Dnipropetrovsk region).
The average salary of drivers who fill in the Declaration — 8 thousand UAH, and the market average for that job is 12 thousand UAH.
The publication notes that most of the declarants received a salary in the range of 10-50 thousand UAH per month, and recalled that in the declarations specified amount of wages before personal income tax (18%) and the military tax (1.5 percent). That is, in the hands of a person gets less of 80.5% of that amount.
At the same time, journalists have restricted the upper limit specified in the declarations of salaries in the sum of 100 thousand UAH per month, since cases large for this figure salaries are common for different professions.