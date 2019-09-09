Among the victims of the terrorist attack and collapse of the twin towers, an increasing proportion of cases of cancer (PHOTO)

Loading...

Four thousand people injured in the terrorist attack at the world trade center in new York 18 years ago, in recent years, revealed the various cancers, says the scientific journal Lancet. He cites the results of a study of a group of American scientists, which for 15 years was observed for six thousand wounded new Yorkers and 10 thousands of rescuers and volunteers who helped during the evacuation of the survivors, reports TASS.

Launched in 2004, the Federal programme of assistance to the victims of the attack covered about 10 thousand casualties, which in the recent years are provided with medical, psychological and social assistance. Last summer, U.S. authorities decided to expand the number of people covered by this program, up to 21 thousand people affected by the terrorist attack physically or psychologically. From them 4 thousand were identified with various forms of cancer at different stages of the disease, according to the work. Basically, this is prostate cancer in men, breast cancer, and especially skin cancer.

“Nobody can say whether one or another cancer directly with the bombings of the twin towers – said the head of the medical unit of the Fire Department of new York David Prezant. But research shows that the number of cancer cases among this population increased from 10% to 30%”.

Moreover, according to Present, over time, the number of cancer patients may increase because of aging, when on the background of existing malignant tumors can be observed and age cancer of the lungs, the gastrointestinal tract. These diseases are likely to manifest themselves in 20-30 years since the disaster.

“No one perfect in the world of terrorist attacks was not injured so many people, and structures [as in the world trade center], says new York lawyer Matthew Bayonne. Nothing comparable to the destruction of two giant buildings at the same time. People cleared the debris from millions of tons of harmful materials containing dioxin, asbestos and other cancerogenic substances, thus exposing themselves to real danger of getting cancer of the lung, gastrointestinal tract and other internal organs”.

Currently under consideration is the provision of life assistance to children who survived the attack, as well as residents of neighboring districts, the epicentre of the explosions, concludes Bayonne.

September 11, 2001, 19 terrorists from the group “al-Qaeda”* seized four U.S. passenger airliner. Two of them are directed at the world trade center towers, the highest at the time of a building in new York. The third aircraft, terrorists flew into the Pentagon in suburban Washington, the fourth also went to the American capital, but crashed near the town of Shanksville in Pennsylvania. As a result of terrorist attacks killed 2977 people.

*Al-Qaida is a terrorist group banned in Russia.