Amsterdam refused to Eurovision next year: what is the reason
The Dutch capital Amsterdam, which won the right to host “Eurovision” in 2020, after the victory of its representative Duncan Lawrence Israel, withdrew from the competition.
The mayor of the city Femke Halsema explained that the concert hall Ziggo Dome, which was going to hold the international song contest, will not be available in the scheduled date. According to her, the booking can not be cancel or reschedule. In the city there was no other similar large sites that could accommodate the required number of viewers.
