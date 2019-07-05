Amsterdam refused to take the Eurovision 2020
Amsterdam refused to accept the international song contest Eurovision 2020. Conduct previously won by the Netherlands in 2019, the contest refused the Hague and Breda.
As reports the edition NL Times, the mayor of the capital of the Netherlands Femke Halsema the letter said that the city has no right to host Eurovision concert hall.
According to her, the Amsterdam concert hall Ziggo Dome is already booked for the dates of the competition and these agreements cannot be canceled.
Amsterdam was considered the possibility to arrange the Eurovision song contest on the mobile platform in the festival style. “However, after developing the concept it all seemed too complicated with too many uncertainties to become a viable alternative to the Ziggo Dome,” said Halsema.
“We understand that this is a big disappointment to many people in the city,” — said the mayor and wished other cities best of luck with the chance to take a popular contest.
Previously the opportunity to host the Eurovision 2020 refused the Hague and Breda. Interested cities must apply before July 10, and the final decision will be made in August. In the struggle for the event to continue to engage five cities — Rotterdam, Utrecht, den Bosch, Arnhem and Maastricht.
The international song contest Eurovision 2020 will be held in the Netherlands after the victory of the Dutch singer Duncan Lawrence on competition in tel Aviv with the song Arcade.