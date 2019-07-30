“Amused”: the us actor revealed how son sucks his toes (video)
The star of the films “the Social network” and “Call me my name” armie hammer from the United States led a large number of their fans in the horror by posting a video in which his two year old son Ford… licks his fingers. This writes MSN News.
“It’s not normal,” said the actor’s wife, journalist Elizabeth chambers, behind the scenes. And the caption on the video read: “It’s been seven minutes in a row.” Of course, the reaction of the subscribers were not very rosy.
armie hammer’s audition for the new movie taraninto pic.twitter.com/zGxoClVafo
— kyra (@qhantomthread) 27 Jul 2019
“Armie hammer, what the hell are you doing?”, “Nobody wanted to see this”, “This is terrible,” wrote the indignant Internet users.
The wife of an actor even had to clarify. “Our son loves playing with the feet of others, and we posted that video because it was just a joke. Publishing a in Instagram was definitely not the best step on our part. I can assure you that the safety and welfare of our children is our top priority,” wrote Elizabeth under the posted video Instagramпод nickname Perez Hilton.
The newspaper reminds that this is not the first time when armie hammer drive roller of criticism. In 2017, BuzzFeed published a very strange revelatory article, the main conclusion is that the career of an actor is so good only because of light skin color and connections. And yet, according to the journalist of the edition Anne Helen Petersen, army, somehow guided his page on Twitter — post memes, jokes and even like posts with a BDSM theme.
Hammer then was very surprised and turned to the girl through a social network: “Maybe I’m just a guy who loves his job and refuses to do anything else?” But the actor did not wait and in the end just removed the page.
As previously reported “FACTS”, last month in Ukrainian rolling out the film “Hotel Mumbai” in which armie hammer played a major role. The film tells the story of how in November 2008 in Bombay (now Mumbai, India) was made a series of attacks. One of the targets of terrorists has become a five-star hotel The Taj Mahal Palace. During the attack the militants first took hostages, and then killed them. A day in the city was killed 167 people. Of them 31 — in the hotel. The tragedy became one of the largest terrorist attacks in modern history. The film on the basis of these events filmed by Australian Director Anthony Maras. Critics have given the picture of very high marks.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter