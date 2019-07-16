Amusing evidence that the Shiba inu is the cutest in the world breed
Dogs with incredible charisma.
Dog breed Shiba inu are characterized by their good looks and cheerful disposition. One look at their smiling faces are enough to stretch into a smile! Shiba inu is a breed originally from Japan, which is characterized by cleanliness, intelligence and devotion to his master. By nature Shiba inu is agile and playful, and yet they are very curious and sometimes stubborn. The owners of these insanely cute dog share photos of their Pets and for them it is simply impossible to watch without emotion, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 4tololo.
“I see you eat cheese …”
“He always looks at me with condemning eyes”
Just look at this ridiculously good boy
“My dog is the most photogenic”
“I looked at him and he looked at me like …”
“How can I calm down, knowing that my dog stares at me while I sleep?”
Is he smiling or angry?
He’s so happy just by smelling a flower
And I want to pull his cheeks
“Recently we did this pipsqueak”
“Our Shiba inu Bradley and his best friend”
Find 10 differences
Hairy loaf and her stuffed buddy
How many Shiba inu you count?
“The love of my life enjoys his new toys”
The dog podozrevala
The most beautiful version of trump
How to overcome a toy lobster
