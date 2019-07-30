Amy Schumer shares vacation photos with husband and son
After the birth of son Jin 38-year-old Amy Schumer most of my free time devoted to family. So, last weekend, the actress spent together with 39-year-old husband Chris Fisher and two-month baby at the beach. About Amy a few hours ago said in his Instagram.
We are fine,
signed Schumer a series of pictures taken on this day.
To stay on the coast Amy chose the black swimsuit, which, according to followers, emphasized her feminine form.
It looks like a normal female body! Beautiful!
You look amazing. What a lovely family!
Look great in this swimsuit, Amy! Details on the sweetheart neckline looks especially interesting
— spoken by the users of the network.
Amy and Kris took on the beach two months not only Gina, but also a pet dog named Tati, he was also accompanied by a stellar family while swimming.
Recall that Amy Schumer and Chris Fisher are the parents of 5 may 2019 — good news, the actress has shared in his Instagram by posting the first photo of Gene taken in a hospital ward. The pregnant star was not without complications: in the second trimester Amy was in the hospital due to hyperemesis (frequent vomiting), and was also forced to reduce their number of public appearances.
The Sumer recovered relatively quickly from childbirth. The actress is not going to stay long on maternity leave and plans to return to work. On his page in the social network Amy reported that will star in the 10 series of the show Love, Beth, which will premiere in 2020 on the online platform Hulu. In parallel, Sumer has already started work on a new full-length picture of The Humans, where will star with Richard Jenkins, Stephen Jan and beanie of Feldstein.