An-12 crashed at Sokolniki not far from Lviv airport: five dead (PHOTOS, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

During the emergency landing near the international airport “Lviv” crashed An-12, on Board of which there were eight people.

The State service for emergency situations of Ukraine reported that during landing, five people died, three were injured. According to the service, the plane disappeared from radar at 7:10, and 19 minutes later one of the crew announced the emergency landing. The plane landed 1.5 miles from the runway.

As specified in the airport, the ship made a cargo flight from Vigo to Istanbul and had to refuel in Lviv. “During the execution of a Charter cargo flight UKL4050 aircraft An-12 UR-CAH of the airline “Ukraine Agroalians”, according to preliminary information, seven crew members and one accompanying the cargo on Board, EN route from Vigo (Spain) – Lviv, made an emergency landing on the ground in the village of Sokolniki near the airport… Five dead,” he said in his Facebook the Minister of infrastructure of Ukraine Vladislav Crickley.

At the moment, “considered two versions – the lack of fuel, or pilot error,” said the TV channel “112 Ukraine” Deputy Minister of infrastructure of Ukraine Yuriy Lavrenyuk. He added that in the area of the accident was heavy fog.

The condition of three survivors on Board crashed near the city of An-12 aircraft is estimated as heavy, reported the press service of the Ministry of internal Affairs of Ukraine.

“Three members of the crew divisions of the state service for emergency situations deblocked and transferred employees ambulance (serious condition),” – said the interior Ministry on Twitter.

The incident has more than 40 employees and 7 units of special equipment of the State service of Ukraine for emergency situations. International airport “Lviv” is not taking well and produces flight. They are detained indefinitely.

The crashed An-12 was built 51 years ago, was operated from 1968 to 1995, in military transport aircraft, then in civil airlines.