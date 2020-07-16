‘An absolute disaster’: thousands of homeless people in San Francisco made a real chaos
Thousands of homeless people were accommodated in empty hotels in San Francisco to slow the spread of the coronavirus. However, the City Journal reporter Erica Sandberg said the policy was “an absolute disaster”. This writes Fox News.
“It is absolutely solves nothing and, in fact, only exacerbates all the problems,” said Sandberg, who described the situation inside the hotels as “as bad as you can imagine, only exponentially worse.”
“There are parties, overdoses, death, attacks on humans, sexual domagatelstva, it’s pandemonium, she said. It is very bad, and it needs to stop”.
The city government has provided nearly 5 000 rooms in several city hotels which were used to house the homeless and other at-risk populations who need to comply with the quarantine.
The dispute arose after reports that the city supplied the alcohol, marijuana and methadone to homeless drug users staying in hotels.
“People who are appointed by the workers in these hotels are actually librarians, said Sandberg. And what they told about the situation inside, is outside any frame. They are not terrified, they are traumatized by what they see. According to them, in the hotels they found mattresses with feces, blood, hospital bandages on the floor. What people see is so awful that they go out and say, “I don’t want to go back there”.
According to Sandberg, the city authorities “pretend that this is not happening”.
“Oh, it’s happening, she added. And it’s worse than people think.”
Despite the fact that the city authorities adopted the law on emergency situations to maintain the confidentiality of the information, people started to notice the General signs that the hotel arranged for a shelter, writes City Journal.
The guards standing near the entrances to the hotel, where they have never been — a clear indication that something is wrong. Rising crime, drug addiction and vagrancy around the hotel is another hint. Objects that have actually become shelters for the homeless, ranging from cheap places like Motel 6, to middle class hotels and boutique hotels such as the Hotel Inn on Broadway.
Department of public health (DPH) manages conflicting program is free of alcohol, cigarettes and cannabis for the homeless placed in hotels. Initially it was claimed that the money for the service came from private donations. After numerous requests to provide the names of the donors, the Department acknowledged that “currently, this record does not exist.” As a result of public investigation of this case revealed that as of 16 June, the DPH has approved the allocation of nearly $4 thousand on the purchase of vodka and beer for the homeless. In the end, funding came from the state Treasury.
Meanwhile, chaos erupts in and around the hotels. The city and hotel workers are required to sign non-disclosure agreements and are prohibited from discussing what they see. Under an emergency Declaration the mayor, the disclosure of information may lead to fines of up to $1,000 or imprisonment for up to one year.
However, concerned about the internal sources of the destroyed rooms and widespread illegal drug use. In one of the hotel give a set of needles, over the last few days have been four deaths. Garbage containers were placed on each floor; used syringes are thrown out. Necessary assistance mental health is not available. The whole operation is disorganized, the employees constantly on the move, never knowing what they will do for the next day. One source asked to clarify that, as public servants, they love the city and all its inhabitants, but the situation has left them deeply demoralised.
Hotels were forced to adopt the homeless, although they also tried to get a chance to recoup some profits, lost due COVID-19. Rooms are rented for about $200 per night that is $6000 per month, almost twice the cost of a private one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco. Sponsored by the city’s homeless also receive personal hygiene products, sanitary and cleaning products, meals and Laundry services for clothes and linen. Contracts last from 90 days to two years, at this time, the homeless can apply for the actual permanent residence.
The hotel owners agreed to the agreement, is fully aware of the potential pitfalls, being sure that the money will cover at least part of the damages incurred. Under the agreement, the city promised to hoteliers who are concerned about the bad publicity that they would not disclose who their guests are and what they were doing during their stay. Even with the extra housing and facilities, urban workers report that the dropout rate is at least 20%. Of the remaining guests, about a third is on the street all day, not taking seriously the rules of isolation.
In the end, wildly expensive plan hotels are unlikely to help most homeless people to become independent life and will not lift the most disadvantaged areas of the city. Since then, in may started resettlement plan people out of tents and doorways in the hotels destroyed the blocks showed no signs of improvement. This is not surprising, as change is unlikely as long as the city is completely not forbid tents, will not abandon the policy associated with the drug trade and drug use, and decides to treat people with addiction problems and mental illness.
In the end, at least some of these objects again become real hotels, and the homeless will move out. If the city has a plan to escape from what’s going on, the officials did not share them.
