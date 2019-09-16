“An absolute legend”: princes William and Harry have supported HIV-infected of Rugby
British princes William and Harry expressed support for the famous Rugby player Gareth Thomas, who admitted his HIV-positive status. This writes the Independent.
In particular, in the Instagram account of Kensington Palace was placed the statement of Prince William, in which he supported the former captain of the Wales Rugby 45-year-old Gareth Thomas:
“Brave as always. The legend for the legend beyond. You can count on our support, Gareth. William”, — reported in the post.
Words of support also was expressed by Prince Harry on his official Instagram page, Royal Sussex.
“Gareth, you are an absolute legend! Telling your story, you save lives and destroy the stigma of showing that he can be strong and resilient, living with HIV. We are all shocked at how you reveal your truth. You have my support and the support of millions of other people. Harry” — appears in the message.
“Gareth, you are an absolute legend! In sharing your story of being HIV+, you are saving lives and shattering the stigma, by showing you can be strong and resilient while living with HIV. We should all be appalled by the way you were forced to speak your truth, it is yours and yours alone to share on your terms and I and millions stand with you.” – H • A lot of you will know who Gareth Thomas is, but many of you may not. This retired welsh rugby player, father, husband, role model – today revealed he is HIV positive. In his statement he shares: Hello, I’m Gareth Thomas and I want to share my secret with you. Why? Because it’s mine to tell you. Not the evils that make my life hell, threatening to tell you before I do. And because I believe in you, and I trust you. I am living with HIV. Now you have that information, that makes me extremely vulnerable, but it does not make me weak. Now even though I’ve been forced to tell you this, I choose to fight, to educate and break the stigma around this subject. And that begins today, when I take on the toughest Iron Man in the world in Tenby and I push myself physically to the limits. I’m asking you to help me to show that everyone lives in fear of people’s reactions and opinions, but that doesn’t mean we have to hide. But to do this, I really really need your support. @gareththomasofficial #YourRaceYourVictory Photo©app Rowan Griffiths/Sunday Mirror
Last Saturday, Thomas posted on his Twitter page a video in which he told about his HIV-positive status. The Rugby player said that it hurts for many years, but was afraid to talk about it openly.
He also said that for many years had received threats from people who wanted to give him the secret and was close to suicide, but he was able to accept the fact of an illness and continue to live.
As previously reported “FACTS”, before the wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked the public not to send them wedding gifts and send the money to a charitable organization. The pair chose the funds involved in the problems with which they concerned themselves, including the sport, the fight for women’s rights, the care of the coast and environment, homelessness, HIV and the armed forces.
