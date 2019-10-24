An abundance of luxury homes in the United States affects the price: what to prepare
Over the past five years in major cities of the United States the number of sold luxury condominium has changed dramatically. Real estate with the exorbitant price, turned into the tower Ghost. Thousands of unsold objects filled the real estate market.
“Many developers overestimated their strength in sales,” said Painting Campins, a specialist in luxury real estate in Miami.
In major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles and new York in the last five years also saw a significant surge in construction of condominiums, and many of them were empty. Economists say the fourth of the more than 16,000 new apartments built in the city over the past six years, remained unsold.
“The real estate market in new York is struggling to make a wave of luxury condominiums built in the city after the recovery from the financial crisis,” said Grant long, an economist from the company StreetEasy, specializing in estate data.
“Status of new York and the appeal of trophy real estate has led to a number of large transactions, but the demand among the rich people of the world were not as serious as many developers had hoped,” he added.
The softening of the economy in Latin America and China had a large impact on the markets of real estate across the country. Experts say that excess of luxury apartments also parencymal market, which has led to an increase in the number of towers ghosts.
“The people of Latin America are less interested in luxury real estate, and sellers opened his eyes and they often sell at a loss,” said Campins.
According to Fox News received from companies Zillow, StreetEasy and Luxury Homes Los Angeles over the past few years, sales of the condo plummeted. If you look at the period from January to September, in Miami in 2016, have sold 1260 units. This year sold a total of 654 units, which is 48% less sales. In 2016 in new York sold 2141 units. This year — only 1724 units, which means almost a 20 percent drop in sales.
In 2016, the sales volume of luxury apartments in Los Angeles amounted to 1518. This year this figure dropped to 745, which indicates the drop in sales by 51 percent.
Peter Zalewski, head of the consulting group real estate Condo Vultures, said that since 2011, the offer of luxury apartments available for sale, more than doubled.
“A limited number of luxury apartments available for sale at the time, caused a building boom in South Florida,” said Zalewski. “This has led to the current oversupply of the market.”
The developer of Miami Henry Torres agree that the market is over-saturation, but he believes that demand will eventually catch up.
Torres added that he had spent more than $ 100 million on its latest development Merrick Manor in Coral Gables, Miami. He hopes that the market will gain momentum, but now have to rent.
Tony Mariotti, owner / realtor Luxury Homes Los Angeles, said that slowing sales in the luxury condo market may be a sign that potential buyers are not confident in the economy. He said buyers of luxury goods, generally well informed and foresee the risks in the market.
According to Mariotti, sale in luxury condominiums or the houses cost from $ 3 million and above has not changed. Eight units were sold on the market Los Angeles in September 2019, compared with seven in the same month in 2015.
Agents say one thing: for sale of units in this competitive market, the prices should be lower. This means that the power to negotiate is in the hands of customers, and now may be a good time to buy.
“In the conditions of saturation of the market with investors and the emergence of new objects, new Yorkers can expect that this will continue in the future. Prices need to fall enough for the residents, said long.