An act to control rents: California tries to solve the problem of homelessness
California legislators approved on Wednesday a bill to limit growth in rents across the state covering millions of tenants, the biggest step in the implementation of initiatives to address affordable housing in the region.
The bill limits annual rent increases of 5% after inflation and offers new barriers to eviction of tenants. State legislators with the highest in the country, housing prices and the growing level of homelessness believe that innovations will help to solve these problems.
Governor Gavin Newsom, who has made the protection of tenants priority in the first year of his tenure, long held talks on strengthening the legislation protecting tenants. He announced the intention to sign the new bill.
This measure, affecting an estimated eight million residents of rented houses and apartments in California, actively lobbied by the advocacy groups of tenants. Housing problems are so acute that this bill received the support of the California business roundtable, which represents leading employers in the region, and met opposition from the largest group to protect the rights of homeowners in the state.
This decision reflected an important political twist in the region. Within a quarter of a century, state law sharply limited the ability of localities to establish control over the rents. Now the state has decided to take this step.
“The housing crisis extends to every corner of America, where you see high housing prices, high rents, evictions and homelessness, with which we are all trying to fight,” said member of Parliament California David Chiu, a Democrat from San Francisco, who was the author of the bill.
“Protection of tenants is critical and obvious component of any strategy to resolve this problem,” he added.
Rents across the U.S. are now higher than ever over the past half century. But only four States — California, Maryland, new Jersey and new York, there are areas with a certain type of control over rent increases, some restrictions also apply in the district of Columbia. A coalition of organizations protecting the rights of tenants, driven by rising housing prices and fears of having to move many people, trying to change that.
According to the joint center of housing studies at Harvard University, in the country about a quarter of renters pay more than half their income. And the problem is particularly acute in California.
Homelessness has become dominant in the political dialogue and urged voters to approve several multi-billion dollar programs for the construction of shelters and subsidized housing for people living on the streets.
Despite these efforts, the number of homeless people in San Francisco in 2017 rose 17%. Over the past year, the rate in Los Angeles increased by 16%. Overall, the share of the state accounts for about half of the vulnerable homeless population of approximately 200,000 people.
This is a very bleak picture, which is exacerbated by a three-hour trips by residents to work because of the constant traffic jams and some Californians living in car to save. Therefore, some legislators propose more far-reaching steps to solve the problem.
State Senator Scott Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco, proposed a bill that essentially would cancel local zoning allow you to build multifamily housing around transit stops in the suburbs, where we are now building single family homes that are legally protected from demolition for the construction of apartment buildings. The bill was delayed at the final meeting of the Committee this year, but Mr. Wiener has promised to continue to promote this idea.
Economists have a well-established aversion to rent control, arguing that such a policy ignores the natural growth of prices. Studies in San Francisco and other places show that price caps are often encouraged landlords to abandon the rental business, which further reduces the market available for rent. And since the rent control usually does not have a threshold level of income, he is accused of that it benefits tenants with a high level of income.
But many studies show that the policy of rent control was effective to protect tenants from sudden evictions and rent increases, especially for tenants with low income and the elderly who are at high risk of becoming homeless.
According to the online real estate market Zillow, only about 7% of California real estate objects offered for rent last year, showed an increase of rent more than allowed by the adopted bill. But innovation could have a big impact in a fast oblagorazhivanie neighborhoods such as Boyle heights in Los Angeles, where the average rent for an apartment has jumped more than 40% in 2016.
Limiting a sharp rise in rents, the bill would also reduce the incentive for hedge funds and other investors to buy the building where they see a potential benefit in replacing tenants, representing the working class, the tenants paying a higher rent.
Despite the fact that more States are just starting to experiment with rent control, it has long existed in some cities, such as new York, who introduced him to solve the housing shortage after the Second world war, and San Francisco, where it was adopted in 1979.
Today it is common in many cities in new Jersey and in several California cities, including Berkeley and Oakland, though the form varies from jurisdiction to jurisdiction.