An active fighter against climate change Greta Thunberg announced plans to visit albert (PHOTO)

Swedish activist in the fight against climate change Greta Thunberg announced that he was going to Alberta.

16-year-old girl tweeted that she will go to the North after a “few days needed rest on the background of the fascinating wildlife of Wyoming, Idaho and Montana”.

She did not specify when it will arrive in Alberta, and where exactly to go.

Last week at a rally in South Dakota Thunberg spoke against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, which would deliver oil from Alberta through Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

Christine Mallett, press Secretary to the Prime Minister, Alberta’s Jason Kenney, responded to the upcoming visit of Thunberg, to compare the province with other rich oil and emissions of greenhouse gases regions.

“We hope that Ms. Thunberg will appreciate the high standards adopted by Alberta in the field of human rights and the environment, especially compared to the dictatorships of the oil producing countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Russia and Venezuela, which she apparently will visit in the future and the main sources of emissions, such as China,” said Mayatt in an email statement.

At the end of last month in Montreal Thunberg said about the dire state of the planet on the protest against climate change, one of many of the youth demonstrations that were inspired by the example of its activity worldwide.

She also met with liberal leader Justin Trudeau, who called her “the voice of a generation” of young people requiring their leaders to do more to combat climate change.

She said she plans to travel in the Americas on the way to the UN conference on climate change, which will be held in December in Chile.