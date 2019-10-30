An airport employee in Oklahoma has put up for sale a jacket stolen from the Luggage of a passenger
Passenger American Airlines claims that the employee responsible for processing baggage, stole clothes from her suitcase and tried to sell the jacket online.
A woman from Oklahoma claims that she recently found for sale on Facebook jacket Patagonia — the same one that went missing from her Luggage at the airport Tulsa, writes Fox News.
Kinley rice from Sapulpa recently flew from Tulsa international airport, but on arrival found that was missing a few items of clothing from her bag along with the baggage tag.
“You think you can trust people when you pay money for the fact that they were responsible for your bag,” said rice.
She said that later discovered the Internet suspiciously similar jacket that was sold on Facebook Marketplace. The bar code the jacket was also visible in the photo of the product and presumably correspond to that were things that belonged to rice.
She checked your seller account in Facebook and found that this user works at the international airport in Tulsa baggage handler hired by Piedmont Airlines — a contractor working with American Airlines.
“I felt insulted,” said the woman, adding that she had filed a police report and a complaint to American Airlines, which has already promised to give her $ 1,000 compensation for the loss of things.
“American is very concerned about these accusations, — said the representative. — We are investigating this along with Piedmont and cooperate fully with the authorities.”