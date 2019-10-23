An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing due to chemicals in the salon: there are victims
Flight AA729 American Airlines from London Heathrow to Philadelphia was forced to land in Dublin, Ireland, due to the fact that the cabin spilled chemicals, which became ill passengers and crew members.
Two crew members and five passengers were taken to the hospital, and the young sportsmoney who went to USA to represent great Britain at the world Championships in biathlon/triathlon, remained in the Irish capital, writes Metro. After boarding the plane rose medical teams.
“Everything went exactly according to plan. A chemical spill led to the outbreak of nausea and an emergency landing in Dublin,” he tweeted one of the passengers of the flight.
People were tweeting requests to the airlines so that they provided a private plane and sent athletes in America.
One of the passengers said that the takeoff was delayed for an hour.
“We spent an hour on the ground, and then an hour in flight, he told the journalists. — The captain announced that we should turn around and return to London due to problems with the smell affecting the crew. Then they said we’ll be landing in Dublin, warned that the plane will come the paramedics. We were asked not to photograph”
He said that most likely, the spilled ammonia.
In a statement the airline said: “American Airlines Flight 729 from London Heathrow to Philadelphia landed in Dublin because of the smell caused by spilled detergent. The plane landed safely at 13:15 local time. Medical personnel met the plane to assess the condition of the crew members or passengers who may need extra help.”