An American couple adopted eight-year-old Ukrainian woman, has changed her age to 22 years and threw one in…
In the U.S. state of Indiana investigating the case of a 45-year-old Christine Barnett and 43-year-old Michael Barnett, who are accused of neglect of parental duties. In 2010 the couple adopted an eight-year girl from Ukraine, suffering from dwarfism. Two years later they changed the documents her age at 22 years and told the child to tell a stranger that she looks much younger than his years. And in 2013, taking three of their sons moved to Canada, leaving young Ukrainian woman alone in the apartment they rented for her. More “parents” never contacted his foster daughter. And did not allocate her any money, although paid for housing. It is not clear how much time she spent alone before the situation caught the interest of the police.
Against spouses have been put forward official charges. Christine tried to deny his guilt, claiming that her adopted daughter was a fraud, and that she admitted that actually she has more than 18 years. However, the doctors in the survey confirmed the true age of the child. Christine also claimed that the girl had a tendency to sociopathy.
According to Daily Mail, several years ago, Barnett became the heroes of newspaper publications and television programs — after Christine has written a book about raising son with autism who is growing a “brilliant physicist” and intellectual coefficient which is higher than albert Einstein. At the age of 10 years old Jacob Barnett is enrolled at the University, where teachers shook their knowledge and got a job as a researcher in the field of quantum physics.
On CBS in one of the scenes is visible seated at the table family — including little Ukrainian, which is located near Christine.
Currently Christine and Michael are already divorced.
At the family table next to foster mom sits the girl from Ukraine
