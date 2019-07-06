An American passport can now be done in just 24 hours
If you are planning a trip abroad at the last minute and you need to get a passport, will help FedEx Office.
This summer, the company cooperates with, and offers RushMyPassport expedited passport services in the US, including registration and renewal of passports, as well as updated photos in the passports, says Fox Business.
The U.S. state Department issued passports for 6-8 weeks (previously, this process took 4-6 weeks). FedEx Office offers to do it all in 24 hours in 2000 the company’s offices or through the Internet, said in a press release.
There are 5 levels of expedited processing, the fastest of which — a 24-hour service. Other options include: getting a passport in 2 working days, priority receipt within 3-5 working days, Express service for 6-7 business days and standard service — 8-10 working days.
There is also the possibility of term renewal documents, which takes 10 to 12 working days and is only used for the renewal of passports.
Services on registration of passports by FedEx is not cheap. Even without shipping or state taxes clients will have to pay $449 for a 24-hour service, $349 for the service on the second day, $249 for priority receipt, $169 for the Express service and $119 standard service, it said on the website of the service. For expedited renewal of a passport will need to pay $99.
Additional state fees (without shipping) can be up to $145 (new form of the passport is $ 100). If this is the first passport will be charged $ 35.
Compared to FedEx, expedited processing from the Department of state is $ 60, but takes 2-3 weeks, according to a calculator of the Department.
FedEx Office customers will be able on the spot to make two photos size 2 by 2 inches, to be attached to the application for a passport. For urgent requests round-the-clock shipping.
They will also be able to track the status of applications in the approval process and get “free help 24/7 from experts on passports”, reads the message service.
“Many of us are faced with an unpleasant situation when a passport was not ready for the trip, and tried to find a solution at the last minute. This convenient service will help to eliminate confusion and common errors and simplify the process,” said Kim Dixon, chief operating officer of FedEx Office.