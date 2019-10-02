An American with a beer belly was replaced with a photo shoot of his pregnant wife, who was in…
A pregnant resident of Kentucky, Kelsey brewer was very upset when her doctor said she needs complete rest and sent her to the hospital with a diagnosis of “preeclampsia” (a serious complication characterized by high blood pressure). Just at this time she had planned “pregnant” photo shoot. 24-year-old Kelsey was frustrated that she will not be saved documented memories of this happy time.
Her loving husband Jared contacted the photographer Kiani Smiter (part-time — sister of Kelsey) and explained the situation. However, he refused to cancel the photo shoot, to volunteer to replace the wife. Jared posed for the camera on the lake on the background of a waterfall gently hugging your beer belly. Pictures turned out very funny and at the same time romantic.
Qian posted photos on the social network Facebook, said that laughed throughout the shooting. “I was just laughing,” says the photographer.
Jared did his wife a surprise, showing the resulting photos. She cried with happiness. Unusual photo shoot went viral online. American says. That is not planned to become famous, and just wanted to get a smile from Kelsey.
Toddler Bruera Cache was born six weeks premature and is still in the hospital. But doctors believe that with him everything will be okay.
