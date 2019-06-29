An apt quote about each sign of the Zodiac. And you are there!
Accurate statements about the Zodiac signs has always existed, because there are shared traits of the characters that have been observed for a particular person born under one constellation. Look, maybe you’ll see where their innermost secrets?
Aries
Aries are not selfish – they just know how to live for yourself. Not arrogant – just do not think it necessary to smile to everyone. Not cocky – just do not climb his words. Not jealous – just used to be the only one.
They say that the most stubborn people – Taurus, Capricorn and Scorpio. Oh, have you ever tried to argue with Aries?
Aries woman is a book written for men. If you do not understand, then not written for you!
Aries need to embrace when he’s not smiling, kissing, when using it and feed when the hysteria.
It’s amazing how the Rams are still not extinct with his boundless trust of the people and excessive honesty.
Very many people all week waiting for Friday, the whole month of holiday, all year summer, and a lifetime of happiness. And Arians believe that we need to enjoy every day and enjoy every moment.
The confidence of the Aries – like nerve cells: practically is not restored.
Before telling Aries that he is bad, think about what caused him not to be nice to you…
Never be fooled by the RAM, always tell him the truth, no matter how bitter it was. Aries very rarely forgive a lie…
Aries has never been perfect, from looks to personalities. But they were always themselves.
Taurus
Paradise for them is any place on Earth where there are no alarms, Mondays and superiors.
Men think that women want cool guys with money… But 90% of the Bulls would have chosen the bear from the cartoon Masha.
The female Bodies in a wonderful way that can be combined, without which it is impossible to live, and one that is impossible to live…
Well, not the Bulls, his tongue thrust in [email protected]!!! There is already an awl, and a diploma of higher education, and dreams of a chocolate-haired future, and a Prince with a horse!!! Busy, well…
If the Bulls want chocolate, then they go and eat chocolate. Because if they will eat instead fruits, vegetables, salad, fish, etc., then they still EAT CHOCOLATE )))
Even if the life of japonica Taureans will find her beautiful lace panties.
A Taurus is not difficult. Hugged, said beautiful, smart. If anything in a head does not climb, ask “want to eat?” And that’s all. You’re the perfect man.
Happiness for Taurus is to travel a lot, eat and sleep with your lover…
Yes, the Bulls are terrible owners. If something belongs to them, so it’s only them and nobody else’s. No matter the person or thing. But the fact that the Bulls believe “their” they love more than anything
Taureans are so loyal that even when crossing the road, not looking left… )))
Gemini
Gemini love everyone who’s nice to them. Even if the Twins don’t often talk to you don’t assume that they don’t appreciate.
The twins are not candy to be to everyone’s taste. They are a nut, which ain’t for everybody!
The Twins motto: if you can not but really want, you must!
Know what you want Twins? They want to blow warm summer, intercepting the breath of the wind of change, and blew the fuck out of their lives all that is superfluous.
If the Twins decide to make someone happy, that person is nothing to save!
You will never be able to know what the Twins have at heart, if they do not wish it. But if they trusted you, know, you for them, one of my dearest friends!
Twins can be surprised only by love… Real, sincere, without deception and betrayal… And the rest of the Twins have seen…
Gemini don’t like to impose. When they feel that the person treats them not as before, they begin to drift apart.
Women Gemini love confident men. Bold, endowed with brains, not chewing cotton wool. Men who decide, take responsibility, quick thinking, no doubt, create not destroy, I think you are behind.
Of female Twins could not be rehabilitated. They can only, like the waves crashing on the rock called “real man” and settle down.
Cancers have no time to hate those who hate them because they are too busy loving those who love them.
Cancers
Cancers do not take to heart the criticism that came from the lips of a man who in this life have not achieved anything.
If you are asked what you want more – Cancer or a million euros, answer: Cancer… Because you money will not give, and Cancer comfortable…
Sometimes in Crayfish infused 90-year-old grandmother. She goes and hates everyone.
Cancers have a great memory, so when the Crabs say, “don’t remember” – they just don’t want to talk about it.
The best Crabs are able to live in the family. They put it in his heart and soul… And in General, it seems that the family came up with Raki!
When the Crabs are happy, they can’t stop talking. But when they are sad, of which not to pull out a word.
The family persisted until, until this want is Crawfish. That’s how long they can endure to pull, to endure, – so much time and will last for family. Marriage bursts when bursts their patience.
One of the main problems of Cancers is that they are very very attached to people.
When the patience of Cancers the limit is reached, then begins a complete mess.
Leo
Embrace is probably one of the most passionate forms of love for the lions, because you feel safe and close to the man. The feeling that all the sorrows are gone, and this is one of the most amazing feelings in the world.
Many women concerned with the question: “How to keep a man?” But female Lions know that if you want to be really happy not to live with a man, you need to hold down.
It’s amazing how little time it takes for the Lions to move from stage “I worried and worried” to “Oh, fuck it all to the forest”.
For someone Lions – the SUN, for someone sunstroke! And someone in General does NOT SHINE…
Leo is never one… For him to constantly come up : the inspiration of the appetite, laziness, and kick!
Sturdy nature of lions, usually built from bricks which he threw.
The lions would like that God gave them guardian angel is not with wings, but with a club. At the right time – Bang! – and the lion immediately realized his mistake and managed to do it another way…
Before playing with a Lion, make sure not does lion with you…
Lions hate flattery, lies and gossip behind my back. Don’t like something? Tell that to the lion in the eye. What was said back there and stand with those who said it.
The lions don’t want that life was like a Zebra, they want she was bright as a parrot.
Virgin
Virgin is not a ratio of weight and height, is the correlation of the intelligence, taste and self-confidence.
Virgo quickly get tired of being strong women, tired of “understanding”, “enter position”, “forgive”.
Virgo sometimes just hate myself for what all perceive to heart.
When the virgin says something – it is better to tell the truth, as it is very likely that she already knows the answer.
The wisdom of the Maidens, together with cunning makes such an effect, does not provide any higher education.
Appreciate Dev’s that give you a second chance. This means that their love is so strong that the heart is strong enough to give you a new attempt.
Virgin never really worried about that its the fate of many difficulties. She, as did all his life, and uses to move forward.
Best end to a dispute with Virgin to pretend to be dead.
Savvy and meticulous Virgo can have a serious impact on those who don’t have the right to make responsible decisions. And successfully use it.
In order to maintain relationships Virgo is in love, his innate stubbornness to use in limited quantities.
Libra
All Scales have two lives: one see all those around them, the other they live alone.
Libras would love at least sometimes click “NOT THINK” and just enjoy life…what the Scales say, and what they feel are often two different things.
Libras should learn not to hide from their problems, and to choose a solution and at once to do what you resolved.
Weights need sincere and beautiful feelings… Because the Scales are more romance: it is important that everything was beautiful…
Libra amazing people: able to find in any person something good…
Weights need, like anyone else, have absolute confidence that they are loved. Confidence, not just supported by the case.
There is no story sadder than the story about the Scales-owls, which are fated to have to live like a lark.
Libra is very rarely try to shoot people with masks, they are well aware that this is often not the masks and muzzles…
Weights should periodically try to look at their relationships with people from the point of view of these people: imagine yourself for a second by them, and their a and to think all you like, if all is going well and as you would like, and only then act according to your decisions.
Scorpio
Scorpions – these are the people who desperately need to find a balance between peace of mind and a high degree of vitality.
Approximately 98% of the problems the Scorpions would be solved if they calmed down and stopped thinking too deeply about these issues.
The force of his character, the Scorpions are bound to those instead to lend them a hand when they began to fall, and even put the bandwagon.
Each Scorpion live two people: one calm and silent, and the second appears when the first hurt… And this meeting is for the offenders from a very unpleasant.
Scorpions can pretend that did not notice the spit in the soul, but that doesn’t mean they have forgotten about it : a grudge Scorpions indestructible…
Scorpio likes simple people, unsophisticated, sincere and not concealing feelings.
Scorpios do not build fantastic theories to explain the strange behavior of people – better to learn to ask direct questions.
Scorpions rarely show aggression at once, they warn, hint, signaling… And it is not necessary to wait until they run out of patience.
It seems that the Scorpions like a difficult situation, because it’s in their nature to seek someone to save, to get out of a difficult situation and generally turn your life from grey to bright and colourful, filled with emotion and movement.
It is about the Scorpions, we can say that they are “black cats”: if the road goes – there is no “PAH-PAH” will not help.
Sagittarius
99% of archers were born to the main point of their existence one way or another was the road.
Sometimes friendship just ends. No betrayal, no fighting and no reason – just you are becoming different and each goes his own way. Over the years, the circle of friends is getting narrower. But those who remain, for Sagittarius is not just friends and family.
When meeting with Sagittarius, it is desirable and necessary if Sagittarius becomes your loved one to find out that Sagittarius is actually justice. And never to hurt this justice, – a more expensive, believe me. Sagittarians love hands. They need to touch you, to stroke, to grope, to poke a finger in the side or tickle her. Do not touch – do not like.
If Sagittarius with friends, girlfriends (also a Sagittarius or Aries, or Scorpions) to collect together and drink, you can send them to war as a psychological weapon to make the enemy disoriented in time and space and capability :))
Sagittarius women are much useful for modern life learned from men: fight fire with fire, get away, not call, to select the best and to have fun – but often criticized for it all the same men…
The archers are not weak enough to endure insults, not strong enough to forgive them, but not so evil to take revenge. So often they just turn to bully back. Forever.
Very often archers circumstances develop so that hopefully something can be anything, but really to count only on itself.
Sagittarius loves cozy people, without the “spikes” and deep waters in nature. Like when you can talk to the person about anything without controversy and figuring out who has more rights – when these are intimate conversations and lively, sincere warmth in the relationship for both is most important. These people become part of the lives of Archer and he goes for them as for himself.
Sagittarians are not afraid to admit to anything. They fear that their confession will be misunderstood, because so often happens.
Capricorn
Capricorns know that all the time. There are events, which cannot be changed; there is a fate, thanks to which they will sooner or later find their place in life.
A true Capricorn will never smile people who are unpleasant to them. But they will behave politely towards all – their upbringing will not allow to reach rudeness.
By the way – insulting the Capricorn from a stranger or important person will not work: Capricorns can’t really hurt people that they do not value.
Most Capricorns believe there is age discrimination: the older Capricorn, the more he is a baby (“well, what I’m not 9 years old, I also want to jump on the trampoline!”
Capricorn
Capricorns love strange people.
This anecdote about Goats: “they don’t like being touched just way: either something is, or you cat, or “don’t touch me, please”
If you want to like Capricorn, be sincere, don’t humor every now and then and not Batistuta words: simple, clear, and wise comes to Capricorn faster and he likes most of all.
Do you know why Goats are sometimes called strange and canny? Because they seek to live as they want, and not as familiar to many.
If among your loved ones is Capricorn, no enemies and challenges you is not terrible.
Capricorn is not afraid of neither time nor distance nor hardship… in Fact they help the Capricorn realize their power to be myself and to respect myself as a person.
Aquarius
Sometimes people think they have some special power over Aquarius. This is not so.
Most people take offense to Aquarians because they can’t and won’t meet their personal expectations.
If Aquarius is behaving like a child, then he’s happy.
A true Aquarius peculiar kind of… alien intelligence.
Aquarius not surprised someone’s weird… They are something their not always can explain.
The reality of the women of Aquarius is that not so important the presence of men nearby, as the absence of the idiot who pulls out of you life force.
Aquarians, when they collapse their plans smile, look great and know that if you did not work as they are needed now, so later will be even better!
For Aquarius, very often it is all about the finish. In all. It all depends on how you feel after. After communicating, after the kiss, after a fight, after coffee, after a glance. It is largely determinative.
If you’ll meet of Aquarius, which is absolutely devoid of energy and strength, which has no desires and who has ceased to dream it’s not because he’s a boring wimp. And because the Aquarius was very strong for too long…
When Aquarians want to get away from reality, they go away…
Fish
Fish excellent memory and they never forget a good attitude. Bad can be forgiven and discarded. And good to warm the soul and through the years. Pisces will never forget who was with them in difficult moments.
Well, that the thoughts of a Fish no one can read, and the image of shy and shy people would fly to hell.
Still waters run deep is about Fish.
Pisces are not afraid to feel, they are afraid of drowning in feelings.
If you must choose, but rather, instead of secular and beautiful Fish speakers will choose economic and silently making.
For Fish one person can really be the whole world.
Really want to sit down and just talk with someone in souls. To talk the night away. Watch together on the night sky to discuss something, to dream together, to remember the beautiful and funny moments from the past, pointedly silent… the Fish are often terribly lacking this time.
The woman-Fish seriously able to ask the question : why do I need this man in the house, if all the problems I solve itself?..
“Suddenly” is the second name of the Fish! Suddenly sad, suddenly laughed, suddenly offended… and again as usual…
Fish is probably the most unobtrusive sign of the Zodiac, but if something really need will become necessary.