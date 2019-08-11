An early dinner will help lose weight and improve health
An experiment was conducted where participants were fed on a specific schedule, fasting 12 or 18 hours a day.
Scientists from Louisiana state University conducted an experiment that showed the benefit of periods of starvation for the figure and health. To participate in the experiment invited 11 people ranging in age from 20 to 45 years. They were all healthy and belong to the “lark”, that is, loved to go to bed early and Wake up early. They randomly divided into two groups.
The first group ate three times within 12 hours, starting with Breakfast at 8 am. The second group ate food only for six hours. That is, at 8 a.m. they had Breakfast, and 14 hours of dinner. That is, in the first group, the fasting period lasted 12 hours, and the other 18 hours. All of them received the same food in equal volumes. This continued for three days.
On the fourth day, all subjects invited to the survey. Experts measured different parameters of metabolism were assessed appetite levels and the concentration of the hunger hormone in the blood during the day.
As it turned out, those who fasted for 18 hours a day, level of hunger hormone was lower, than those who do not eat 12 hours a day. Subjects from the second group quickly ate during the day and less felt hunger in the mornings and evenings. Therefore, this power helps to lose weight by reducing the appetite, not calorie restriction.
Experts explained that the case in the so-called “metabolic flexibility” — the body switches to fat burning. Exchange substances more efficiently.