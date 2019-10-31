An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 in the southern Philippines has damaged the house, where the President (PHOTOS, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

The Philippine island of Mindanao continue to shake the powerful earthquake. October 31 in the southern part recorded an earthquake of magnitude 6.5 with the epicenter 27 km northeast from the municipality Tulunan and the hypocenter at a depth of 8 km, informs the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and seismology (PHIVOLCS-DOST). In the affected areas there are still many aftershocks. There is no tsunami threat.

In the settlements there is destruction. This time suffered the Davao city – the third populous city in the country. Some of the buildings in it were seriously damaged.

At the time of the earthquake at his residence in the territory of the metropolis was the former mayor of Davao and current President Rodrigo Duterte. He was in the bathroom and was not injured. The building cracks, the newspaper Manila Bulletin.

As told to Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” T. Guo, whose house also suffered from the quake, the President is safe. According to him, he and the President were shocked by the incident, but the President has not changed – he’s going to Thailand for a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The earthquake on the island, killing at least 3 people in the province of Cotabato, Stormnews reports citing television channel GMA.

Information on victims is specified. According to TV channel ABS-CBN, at partial collapse of a residential building in Davao city center injured 9 people, and the city of Digos was injured two workers – they were doing renovations in the store, which was damaged during the last earthquake when the ceiling collapsed and a carport.

Today’s earthquake in Mindanao is the third powerful in a month. October 29, according to the National Council on management and disaster risk reduction of the Philippines (NDRRMC), as a result of the quake of magnitude 6.6 in the provinces of Cotabato, South Cotabato and Davao city southern, 8 people died, two remain missing, injured 395 people. 1152 completely destroyed houses partially – 1552 home. The number of affected residents exceeds 25 million, of which more than 19 thousand are unable to return to their homes in evacuation points placed 13 thousand people.

16 October in the same area of the island of Mindanao, an earthquake of a magnitude of 6.3. 7 people were killed, and another 215 injured in the same provinces. 1312 completely destroyed houses, partially damaged 5777 houses. The number of affected people exceeded 35 thousand.

