An easy way to improve the immune system and help the nervous system
With regular singing boosts the immune system, decreasing the incidence of colds and boosts resistance to stress and nervous stress. This was told by doctor Andrew Tyazhelnikov.
Specialist Andrew Tyazhelnikov reported beneficial effects on the health of the internal organs of a person in the habit of singing. In particular, the regular singing improves the condition of the lungs.
The doctor noted that the singing itself may not serve as an alternative to medical treatment of pulmonary diseases. However, if a person regularly sings, it improves ventilation, which generally promotes good health, said Andrei Tyazhelnikov.
The doctor explained that while singing is a quick inhale and a long exhale. This increases the concentration of carbon dioxide in the blood, which leads to the activation of the immune system – the human body becomes more resistant to seasonal colds.
“Singing helps increase immunity to colds, helps the nervous system cope with stress,” he said.
Tyazhelnikov added that singing, especially in the company of family, nice people family and friends, gives a powerful positive psychological effect. When a man performs the song, “Wake up” many emotions that has a stimulating effect on the brain — it intensifitsiruetsa production of substances that act as “hormones of happiness”. As a result the person gets rid of stress accumulated, and switches to a more positive perception of the world, postulated by the doctor.