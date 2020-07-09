An educational program about the Antiquity and the theory of networks: how to spend a weekend in Miami (July 10-12)
What: an educational program about the Antiquity
When: Friday-Sunday, July 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: How the ancient Greeks and Romans prayed to the gods and ruled the state? What did they think about sex and beauty? The answers to these and other questions essential for understanding ancient culture, you will receive in this course.
The course consists of two short videos and seven lectures. After training, you will learn everything you need to know about ancient Greece and Rome.
Cost: free
What: Lecture “the richest man on Earth”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: While in the XIV century Europe was shaken by civil wars and hunger in West Africa flourished, the Empire of Mali. The then ruler Mansa Musa had a condition that made him perhaps the richest man of all times and peoples.
But countless wealth was only part of his huge heritage. Learn the story of a man who managed not only to get rich, but to change the course of history, in this video lecture.
Cost: free
What: Course “Engineering the future”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Look into the world of engineering the future. This exciting course-quest will allow you to explore four different areas of modern engineering, to learn their history and to assess the prospects of development.
Throughout the course you are waiting for interesting psychological tests that help to understand the engineering professions you have the inclination. You can feel yourself a programmer, electrician, engineer, geologist or engineer, and also learn how to make money in cyberspace, and try to construct 3D models of elements of space technology.
Join the course at any time. The training is free.
Cost: free
What: a Course in astrophysics
When: Friday-Sunday, July 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This course is devoted to key problems of modern astrophysics: the birth, evolution and final stages of life of stars. Some, such as neutron stars, differ ultrahigh density and ultrahigh magnetic fields — this is unattainable for modern laboratories. How do scientists study these objects to learn in this course.
Cost: free
What: network Theory
When: Friday-Sunday, July 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Today everything from social media to large financial institutions – “live” on the Internet. But how does this amazing system? How to use a single word hammered into Google, we get answers to many questions? And why the social network Facebook is so popular among users?
Learn more about network theory by viewing this training video.
Cost: free
What: the Tokyo Fuji Museum
When: Friday-Sunday, July 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Tokyo art Museum Fuji was founded by Daisaku Ikeda and opened in 1983 near the University campus Juice in Jacuzzi (Japan). Collection of approximately thirty thousand works encompasses the art and culture of Japan, Asia and Europe.
Today you can walk through the halls of the Museum virtually, simply clicking on this link.
Cost: free
What: Lecture about the life of Martin Luther king
When: Friday-Sunday, July 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Martin Luther king, Jr. is an American social worker and activist who rose to fame as the most visible representative and leader of the civil rights movement of blacks in the United States. Today his name back in the news in connection with the mass protests that engulfed America.
Discover the life and work of the iconic civil rights activist in this lecture.
Cost: free
What: the Taj Mahal from the height of bird flight
When: Friday-Sunday, July 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Taj Mahal — one of the greatest monuments of Indian architecture. The Palace amazes with its chic interior. This is the last gift of the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan to his wife Mumtaz Mahal, who died in childbirth fourteenth child.
In 1983, the mausoleum was included in the world heritage list of UNESCO and is recognized as the finest example of Indo-Muslim architecture. Today it is the most popular attraction in India, which is visited annually by thousands of tourists.
You can see the Palace of white marble from the height of bird flight, by clicking on this link.
Cost: free
What: Podcast about the Tretyakov gallery
When: Friday-Sunday, July 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Tretyakov gallery is the main Museum of national art of Russia, reflecting its unique contribution to world culture. This welcoming Museum is known for its rich collection and variety of the presented ideas.
Immerse yourself in Russian art together with the Director of the Tretyakov gallery Zelfira Tregulova, which tells a lot about the masterpieces of the XX century.
Cost: free
What: Wynwood Arts District in Miami
When: Friday-Sunday, July 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: In Miami there is a whole area of street art — the legendary Wynwood Arts District. This is one of the busiest areas of the city. Fame brought him a quarter of wynwood-walls, where the open air Museum is a huge graffiti created by famous artists street art from around the world.
Stroll along the bright streets online by clicking on this link.
Cost: free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics;
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles in Europe;
- Dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
