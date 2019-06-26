An elderly American was enriched thanks to his intuition
61-year-old man living in the U.S. state of Michigan, has for several years stubbornly put in the lottery ticket combination of numbers 04-11-21-28-38 that once he was found the note with the cookies, reports .
“I can’t remember when I got this prediction. But my intuition told me that the numbers will bring good luck,” – says the American, who refused to reveal his name.
The man received good news on Saturday, June 22. Then he and his daughter had greeted her granddaughter with a driver’s license. After the celebration came to an end, he checked the ticket and realized that the combination was a match.
The prize Fund amounted to 351,2 thousand dollars (22 million rubles). The winner intends to buy a car for her granddaughter, but said that it will spend winning amount is “reasonable.”
