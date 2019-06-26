An elderly American was enriched thanks to his intuition

| June 26, 2019 | News | No Comments

Пожилой американец обогатился благодаря своей интуиции

61-year-old man living in the U.S. state of Michigan, has for several years stubbornly put in the lottery ticket combination of numbers 04-11-21-28-38 that once he was found the note with the cookies, reports .

“I can’t remember when I got this prediction. But my intuition told me that the numbers will bring good luck,” – says the American, who refused to reveal his name.

The man received good news on Saturday, June 22. Then he and his daughter had greeted her granddaughter with a driver’s license. After the celebration came to an end, he checked the ticket and realized that the combination was a match.

The prize Fund amounted to 351,2 thousand dollars (22 million rubles). The winner intends to buy a car for her granddaughter, but said that it will spend winning amount is “reasonable.”

Prior to this, the resident of the United States suddenly became a millionaire thanks to the words of the stranger, who was standing with him in line.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.