An employee of the bar spat at the son of Donald trump
In Chicago, an employee of one of the cocktail bars he spat on the son of the American President Eric trump. According to the publication , the trick, the woman was detained by the Secret service of the country.
Eric trump called the act of women “disgusting” and stated that she “has emotional issues”. In his opinion, the attack could be organized at the initiative of the democratic party who have “very little culture”.
“If someone is not so healthy, which is lowered to in order to spit at people, it only underscores the unhealthy state of and despair, as well as what we win”, he said.
The incident has sparked a lot of comments on the Network. Some users urged to close the bar, others tried to praise employee of the bar “act of civil disobedience”.
Eric trump decided not to testify against the woman after she was released from custody.
Currently the culprit of the incident was suspended from work. Company Alinea Group, which owns the bar, already investigating the incident.