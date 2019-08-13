An end to years of hostility: Katy Perry has invited Taylor swift to his wedding with Orlando bloom
Feud 34-year-old Katy Perry and 29-year-old Taylor swift started many years ago (the singer not shared by the dancers who first appeared in a team of one star, and then began to collaborate with another celebrity). But the conflict is now completely exhausted. As reported by the Western media, Perry is even going to invite swift to his wedding to 42-year-old Orlando bloom.
Katy and Taylor just made up, they became close friends. And Katie sincerely hopes that Taylor will play the wedding with her fiance Joe Alvin,
— shared the source.
However, the fact that Katy and Taylor have settled our differences, it became clear in early summer, when there was a new clip swift, which starred Perry. According to swift, Perry, who a couple of years ago sent a former rival an olive branch as a sign of reconciliation, learning about the colleague’s offer to star in her new musical work, very excited and wanted to meet to talk in person.
I talked to her for a few hours. We have come to believe that the media just choose two people and, to put it metaphorically, you begin to pour the gasoline on the floor, that is intentionally ignite the flames between them, bringing the matter before the conflict
— said swift in an interview with Vogue.
Did the invitation to your newfound friend, the swift is unknown. But, judging by how him and Perry was recently approached, on her marriage to bloom it may possibly appear. A triumph, according to sources, will take place this year.