An epidemic of suicides among the siloviki Putin: have committed suicide two resguardar and Lieutenant Colonel…

On the night of 22 September in the Belgorod region of Russia was found the body of one of the leaders of the OMVD Yakovlevskaya gorokruga. The corpse was discovered in gardening “Builder”, in a private house, writes Crime Russia.
The Ministry of internal Affairs confirmed that the body belongs to a police officer. The Department began verification, which will install all the circumstances of the incident.
Telegram-channel “Belgorod No. 1” refers to the name of the deceased Alexander Rahimberdin, he was in the position of chief of logistics of the OMVD city district. The source also reports that the man brought the account to life.
It is known that in 2017 he was on a mission in Dagestan. There he was part of a combined detachment of police 6 months. After that, Rahimberdin, being then inspector OUUP and PDN OMVD Yakovlevsky district, received a commendation for service from the acting chief of UMVD of the region Vladimir Gigilo.
It became known yesterday about the suicide of two of asguardian. In the Vologda region, the head of the OVO doused himself with gasoline and burned while checking the upstream unit. In the Ivanovo region on Friday took his own life the chief of staff major Regardie Dmitry Paranichev.
The official representative of Regardie Valery Gribakin told the TASS news Agency that two members of Regardie committed suicide in one day.
In the Vologda oblast, the act of suicide committed by the head of Department of private security. And in Ivanovo region have decided to voluntarily withdraw from the life of the chief of staff, said in a statement.
According to colleagues who passed away in Ivanovo major Regardie, was a worthy employee. The last time he was depressed. The man wrote reports about the retirement, but he was discouraged and was appointed to different positions.
