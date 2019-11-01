An evening glass of wine is more dangerous than drinking
We all heard about that nightly glass of wine can be beneficial to health. However, the researchers argue that the frequency of alcohol consumption has a detrimental effect on the body.
The more actively we distribute the alcohol during the week, the greater the risk it poses to health. In other words, if a person each night drink one glass of wine, for his well-being is more dangerous than if he drank the entire amount of alcohol at one time. To this unexpected conclusion was made by South Korean scientists who refuted the popular perception about the benefits of moderate and regular alcohol consumption. Until recently, in many countries there are recommendations that small doses of alcohol, like one glass of wine a day is not only dangerous to health but also go in his favor. But excessive libations are threatened by a number of unfortunate consequences.
Researchers from South Korea studied the habits of nearly 10 million people. They found that the number of times that persons within a week drink alcohol, is directly proportional to increases the risk of atrial fibrillation. It does not matter exactly how much alcohol the person consumed at one time. The danger is precisely the regular use of alcohol, and not periodic drunkenness.
So all the people who drank every day, faced with the risk of atrial fibrillation, which was 40% higher than people who consumed alcohol twice a week. Note that science is aware of the sad role of alcoholic beverages in the development of very dangerous irregularities in the heart. And now it is proved that atrial fibrillation depends on the regularity of alcohol consumption, but not their number.