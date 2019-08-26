An evening glass of wine will lead to fat belly
Experts have discovered why alcohol consumption can lead to weight gain. It turns out that our body has certain priorities when burning different types of calories.
Many of us have heard that alcohol can cause weight gain. Typically the experts explained this by the fact that alcohol is also contains a significant amount of calories, and for some reason people consider it a low-calorie drink. And now, scientists told the real reason why alcohol leads to a set of undesirable amounts of weight, often appear on the abdomen. Itself alcohol contains 7 calories per gram, and even if we choose low-carb and sugar-free cocktails, you still eat so called “junk” calories that from the point of view of nutritional benefits to our body nothing do not give.
But the main thing else. The fact that our body metabolizes alcohol a little differently than other beverages. That is why if together with alcohol we consume any food, our body first burns the alcohol calories and the second group of calories leaves in reserve. That’s why we get better. Most often, these calories are stored as excess weight around the sides and belly.
For example, if we received 100 calories from booze and 100 calories from pasta, our body will burn alcohol calories. And the resulting pasta will remain “just in case”. Finally, alcohol affects the production of glucagon, a hormone involved in the production of sugar and the processes of fat burning. The body considers alcohol a poison and the liver is the main priority becomes getting rid of this substance, causing it temporarily slows down another job, forgetting about the blood sugar.