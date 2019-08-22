An evening of humor in Russian and Ukrainian Independence Day: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles and San Diego (23-25 August)
What: a drive-in movie/’Coco’s Secret’
When: Friday, 23rd August, 19:00
Where: The Roadium Open Air Market 2500 West Redondo Beach Boulevard Torrance, CA 90504
Read more: a drive-in movie returns to the Roadium. Every Friday evening from June 7 through August 30, features screenings of various films. Also you can eat a snack before the show and stock up on food for the whole movie stalls and food trucks.
August 23, visitors will be shown the cartoon “the Mystery of Coco.”
Cost: $20.
What: an Evening of humor on Russian language
When: Friday, August 23, 19:25
Where: In Royter”s Kitchen / in the kitchen At the Reuter 9265 Activity Rd # 105, San Diego 92126
Read more: this evening features skits, jokes, songs and dances that will entertain you and make you laugh continuously.
The climax was the performance of famous comedian from Seattle, Boris Epstein.
Boris recently won the Festival Standup in San Diego and will present even more of his brand of humor, they were laughing audiences in Seattle, Los Angeles, Moscow, Odessa, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, tel Aviv and other cities around the world.
Boris — member of KVN of NSU (three times champion of the Soviet Union), “railway Station” (the champion of Israel), television and radio presenter.
Cost: $20.
What: film Screening at the Botanical garden
When: Friday, 23rd August, 19:30
Where: Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden 1500 N College Avenue Claremont, CA 91711
Read more: In August every Friday in the Botanical garden Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden film screenings. You may also bring chairs and blankets and picnic sets. In addition, guests can learn interesting facts about plants that are shown in movies.
August 23, visitors will be shown the film “Alien”.
Cost: $5-10.
What: Retro rolledrom at Union Station
When: Saturday-Sunday, 24-25 August
Where: Union Station, 800 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Read more: In August, at Union Station you can take a ride on the retro rollerdrome. Skaters waiting for a themed room, live music from DJs of the city, disco parties and a variety of performances from L. A. Roller Girls.
Cost: $7.
What: Entertainment on the beach
When: Saturday-Sunday, 24-25 August
Where: Hermosa Beach Pier 1 Pier Ave Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Read more: a Series of free summer concerts on the beach for two weekends in August promises many musical concerts from various groups in the city, film screenings and other entertainment for the whole family.
Also on the beach there will be food trucks with tasty treats and free yoga lessons for everyone.
Cost: Free.
What: Celebration Of The Independence Day Of Ukraine
When: Saturday, August 24, from 11:00
Where: Laguna Niguel Regional Park, 28241 La Paz Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Read more: the format of the celebration picnic. So you can bring whatever your heart desires, from food and ending on various equipment for outdoor games. This is a great way to celebrate the Independence Day of Ukraine. Invite to the event friends, that was fun.
Cost: Free.
What: a picnic for Independence Day of Ukraine
When: Saturday, August 24, 13:00
Where: 1292-1344 E Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, CA 92109
More info: This is a great place to celebrate Independence Day in good company. You can take with you everything you need for a picnic: food, blankets, chairs, and everything you might need for entertainment and celebration.
This event is great for family fun.
Cost: Free.
What: Meeting with Ukrainian artist Olga Rondak
When: Sunday, August 25, from 12:00
Where: Ukrainian Culture Center, 4315 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Read more: In anticipation of the exhibition devoted to independence Day of Ukraine, Ukrainian artist Olga Rondak will meet with his fans. Guests will have the opportunity to see the work of Rondak closer and ask her all the questions.
In addition, the event will be live music and light refreshments.
Cost: Free.
What: exhibition to the independence Day of Ukraine
When: Sunday, August 25 from 13:00
Where: Ukrainian Culture Center, 4315 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Read more: the focus of the exhibition period in the history of Ukraine from 1918 till 2019. The main exhibits will be works by Ukrainian artist Oli Randak and her unique work on the Euromaidan of 2014, which includes collages of newspaper articles that year.
In addition, event attendees will meet with Ukrainian activists and representatives of the Ukrainian Diaspora in the United States. In the event you can make a donation for the wounded Ukrainian soldiers.
Cost: Free.
