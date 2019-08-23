An excess of anti-hypertensive medication is dangerous for patients
Scientists conducted a study and found danger in excess of anti-hypertensive medication. According to them, many patients harming their health, trying to control blood pressure.
In the United States people falling in hospital with disorders of the cardiovascular system, on discharge, receive from a physician a big list of drugs that must be taken. Some of them are designed to lower blood pressure. The normalization of this index directly affects the well-being, but employees of the University of California, located in San Francisco, has identified a threat to health because of the great number of anti-hypertensive medication. Of the patients gets their prescription, even if you were not with heart problems, and therefore, consuming drugs, they reduce below normal the pressure, which in turn could have a material adverse effect. The patient can start to weaken and limbs, be a periodic fainting, and in addition, there is a risk of harm to the kidneys. In General the risk to worsen well-being is increased by 30%.
Scientists say a similar situation exists in many countries where deaths from heart failure occur very often. However, the self-abandon of prescription drugs is impossible, because this can lead to very serious consequences, only the doctor can make such decisions.