An explosion and fire in a passenger train in Pakistan: more than 60 dead, dozens injured (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

In Pakistan, Eastern Punjab province in a passenger train, there was a strong fire in which result the fire spread to three cars economy class.

According to local media, killed at least 60 people, dozens of passengers were injured.

The fire occurred when the train route in the southern part of Punjab province. In the fire, which was caused by the explosion of a gas cylinder, was destroyed three carriages of the train.

According to preliminary data, the explosion occurred when the passengers decided to prepare Breakfast on portable gas stove, was connected to the gas cylinder.

According to the Railways Minister of Pakistan Sheikh Rashid, people were jumping out of Windows of burning wagons to escape.

The fire occurred in a train travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

Now he stands near the town Liaqatpur.

Sheikh Rashid promised that the traffic on this section of the railway will be restored within two hours.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and instructed to provide all necessary assistance to the victims, reports “Interfax”.