An explosion at a fireworks factory in Italy: four people were killed (video)

Взрыв на фабрике фейерверков в Италии: погибли четыре человека (видео)

In Italy, where recently there was a volcanic eruption of Etna happened new incident: explosion at the fireworks factory.

As a result of incident four persons were lost, writes news Agency ANSA.

Взрыв на фабрике фейерверков в Италии: погибли четыре человека (видео)

“The explosion occurred at a fireworks factory in the province of Messina. The incident happened in the locality of Cavaglieri. To a scene there arrived some crews of rescuers. Confirmed information about four victims”, — stated in the message.

Взрыв на фабрике фейерверков в Италии: погибли четыре человека (видео)

According to preliminary data, the explosion occurred due to the fact that the workers at the factory decided to use a welder to mount the iron doors.

It is noted that among the victims were 71-year-old wife of the mill owner.

The rescuers warn that the number of victims can increase.

