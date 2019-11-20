An explosion at a fireworks factory in Italy: four people were killed (video)
In Italy, where recently there was a volcanic eruption of Etna happened new incident: explosion at the fireworks factory.
As a result of incident four persons were lost, writes news Agency ANSA.
“The explosion occurred at a fireworks factory in the province of Messina. The incident happened in the locality of Cavaglieri. To a scene there arrived some crews of rescuers. Confirmed information about four victims”, — stated in the message.
According to preliminary data, the explosion occurred due to the fact that the workers at the factory decided to use a welder to mount the iron doors.
It is noted that among the victims were 71-year-old wife of the mill owner.
The rescuers warn that the number of victims can increase.
Esplosione in un deposito di fuochi d artificio a #BarcellonaPozzoDiGotto in provincia di Messina che ha causato un enorme incendio. I Tre morti, tra cui una donna di 71 anni. Ci sarebbero feriti gravi. Al lavoro sul posto di diverse squadre @emergenzavvf. Aggiornamenti nei #GR pic.twitter.com/6OFDUXxapN
— Rai Radio1 (@Radio1Rai) 20 Nov 2019
