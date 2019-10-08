An extra hour of work per week affect the health
With increasing working time by one hour, human health is deteriorating at two percent, the number of doctor visits increased by 13 percent.
If the number of hours worked per week increased only for one hour, this can cause problems in humans, shows a study conducted by German researchers from Martin Luther University in Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) and the University. Friedrich-Alexander in Erlangen-Nuremberg (FAU). This study was published in the journal “labour Economics”.
Public servants quite a bit more work than usual to give the worst evaluation of their health and more likely to visit doctors.
“A descriptive analysis often shows a positive correlation between health and working hours, for example, when healthy people work longer,” says Christoph Wunder from MLU.
However, little is known about the causal consequences of increasing working hours on human health, the expert continues.
“Demonstration of a causal effect of longer working time on health empirically is very difficult, because of the need to eliminate unobservable factors — for example, internal motivation — which can lead to increased working time and better health and, thus, distort the direct causal effect,” — said Kamila sigan-REM from FAU.
Long-term trends
To shed light on this relationship, the researchers assessed data of Socio-economic groups from 1985 to 2014. This is the largest and longest long-term study, which involved more than 12,000 people.
The researchers found that one hour plus already had significant effects: self-reported health of the respondents decreased by two percent, and the number of doctor visits increased by 13 percent. These negative impacts have particularly affected women and families with young children.