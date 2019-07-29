An immigrant from Africa deliberately pushed 8-year-old boy under the train
Monday, July 29, German media reported about the horrific incident that occurred at the Central station in Frankfurt am main. The unknown man deliberately pushed under a train 8-year-old boy and his mother. The woman survived, the baby died.
Witnesses said that the attacker tried to push another man, but he was not strong enough. The killer then ran away. However, the police caught him a few minutes later next to the station building. The suspect was an immigrant from Eritrea. Not yet clear the motive of his action. The police took 40-year-old man for questioning.
On the platform at the time of the attack there were a lot of people, including children. All were horrified when they saw how under the wheels of the train falls right boy. The distance was too small — from the driver, it was not possible to stop the structure.
The train was passenger — InterCity Express. Followed from Dusseldorf to Munich via Frankfurt.
This is the second such case in Germany in the last week. The first occurred at the station Voerde near Duisburg. Killed 34-year-old woman. She was pushed under a train 28-year-old man. He is under arrest and charged with murder.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter