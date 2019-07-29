An immigrant from Africa deliberately pushed 8-year-old boy under the train

| July 29, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Иммигрант из Африки умышленно толкнул 8-летнего мальчика под поезд

Monday, July 29, German media reported about the horrific incident that occurred at the Central station in Frankfurt am main. The unknown man deliberately pushed under a train 8-year-old boy and his mother. The woman survived, the baby died.

Witnesses said that the attacker tried to push another man, but he was not strong enough. The killer then ran away. However, the police caught him a few minutes later next to the station building. The suspect was an immigrant from Eritrea. Not yet clear the motive of his action. The police took 40-year-old man for questioning.

On the platform at the time of the attack there were a lot of people, including children. All were horrified when they saw how under the wheels of the train falls right boy. The distance was too small — from the driver, it was not possible to stop the structure.

The train was passenger — InterCity Express. Followed from Dusseldorf to Munich via Frankfurt.

This is the second such case in Germany in the last week. The first occurred at the station Voerde near Duisburg. Killed 34-year-old woman. She was pushed under a train 28-year-old man. He is under arrest and charged with murder.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.