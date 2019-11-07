An incredible encounter: a woman who helped a homeless drug addict, and after 14 years, they saw again
14 years ago Jeanne Namely helped drug addicts to the homeless, they began a friendship, but one day he just disappeared. What was her surprise after all these years to see him in the supermarket. About Jeanne wrote on his page in Facebook.
“It’s Will. 14 years ago he was homeless and addicted to heroin. We met when he was digging through a dumpster in search of recyclables. I asked him what caused him to do this and he said that his wife died, and after her death he tried heroin and became addicted,” writes Jeanne.
But Jeanne decided to help the man and they struck up a close friendship, until one day the man disappeared without explanation.
“He lost his home and job as a result of their addiction. Within a few months, will and I became friends. We helped each other in difficult times, give advice and share life experiences. Then one day he left! I never saw him again… over the years I wondered what happened to him. I wondered if he was alive,” continues Nomally.
“God has allowed our paths to cross again. He was waiting for me near the toilet in the supermarket. He stood there in tears and asked if I remembered him. It took me a couple of seconds and I knew it was my will, — said in the post. — It nostalgically reminded me of a pair of boots and jacket that I gave him so he wouldn’t freeze. I also gave him $ 7, so he could obtain an identity card. He promised that he will not spend it on drugs. And he kept his promise.”
The man not only kept his promise, but got work and family.
“He got his ID and got a job, later got married. We stood and cried in the middle of the store, and then asked the consultant to take a picture of us,” writes Jeanne.
“I want to share this story to let everyone know that kindness is important. It can change the whole world for someone. Perhaps you will never know, but will is proof of that! Be kind in all that you do!”, — finished his post woman.