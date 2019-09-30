An incredible find: a man found his iPhone a year later
In 2018, Iceland photographer Haukur Snorrason lost my iPhone 6S Plus, and randomly found it through the year. He reported about it in Facebook.
When he was flying South of Iceland and filmed the flooding on the river Skafta, the man accidentally dropped the phone, through the open window. He flew about 60 meters and fell into a rocky terrain where the river overflowed and flooded everything.
In September of 2019 device found walking there tourists. They hooked the iPhone to the computer, I saw the name “Haukurs iPhone”, contacted the photographer and, having arrived in Reykjavik, handed over the phone.
“You know what? It turned out that the iPhone still works after a year on earth! In terms of Icelandic weather!!”, — surprised Snorrason. He noted that can still go online and send photo and video. “The only serious damage — when I call, other people can’t hear me,” he said.
The phone survived the movie, which Snorrason filmed during the flight. The record shows that after a short and rather chaotic drop phone left lying on the ground.