An incredible match for the Portuguese national team: she won in Luxembourg, the 100th, 200th and 300th games in its history
November 18, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Portugal
Portugal won the 300-th victory in history.
For this she was required to spend a 624 of the match. The anniversary team was winning at Monaco (2:0) in the qualifying tournament of Euro-2020.
This victory brought the Portuguese in the final stage of the European championship. We will add that one of the goals on account of Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s his 99th goal for the national team. To the world record of 10 goals.
Surprisingly, that is the fourth anniversary of the victory of the Portuguese win over the national team of Luxembourg.
They previously won her 100th, 200th and 250th games, according to “Sport-Express”.
The victory against Portugal:
- 1 – June 18, 1925. Italy, 1:0
- 50 – July 28, 1966. USSR 2:1
- 100 – 5 Feb 1986. Luxembourg, 2:0
- 150 – 9 June 1999. Liechtenstein, 8:0
- 200 – 3 June 2006. Luxembourg 3:0
- 250 – October 15, 2013. Luxembourg 3:0
- 300 – November 17, 2019. Luxembourg, 2:0