An incredible story of perseverance of a young mother: after the birth of her second child, weighing 104 pounds girl radically changed life!
We present to your attention a purebred British Bonnie Steiner. Once Bonnie has succeeded in the career of a DJ, and brimming with radiating energy and enthusiasm. However, in a moment everything has changed: Steiner became mom.
And at least for all women becoming a mother is happy and most important period, Bonnie, bit no luck. Every pregnancy is accompanied by an enormous appetite, which she not in forces was to control. The woman admitted that she ate everything, and useful, and not so, unable to resist his desire.
Of course the result was not long in coming. The young mother began to gain weight. After the birth of her second child, she recovered to 104 pounds. In the end, she lost interest in favorite work, everything that when
or liked it. Almost all ended in depression.
But Bonnie realized in time that you need to change something. But it lacked “kick.” So she decided to take part in the London marathon and start your path to daily exercise.
A young mother with the utmost determination he worked on his goal. Before the marathon she had a good work out and before the race weighed 76 pounds! But it was never enough. She decided to continue on my way. The results were incredible.
For the perfect Bonnie in forms should have been done a long four years. At the moment it is working again as digamy. In addition to all the successes was the award of the UK Glamour Awards — it was named model of the year!