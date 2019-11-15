An incredible story of salvation: the great white shark is thrown on the shore, and the fishermen returned her to the water
The incredible footage shows how fishermen rescued white shark. She was thrown ashore in Cape cod (mA), and brave not afraid, tied it up again with the boat dragged into the water. About it writes the Daily Star.
Brave men praised for saving the life of a young great white shark. The video shows everyone who was on the boat to worry about it that the shark was able to breathe and survived.
“She opens and closes his mouth,” you hear in the background a woman.
“Oh, look at her,” the woman exclaims later, when the shark begins to swim herself.
Rescuers patting the shark on the nose and although she initially did not submit signs of life — later seen that she moves her tail fin.
Since then, like three days ago, the video was posted to Instagram by creatures of the depths, it has been viewed nearly 90,000 times.
“This young great white shark came ashore and even after returning to the water struggled trying not to drown,” says the post to video. We helped the shark to rise and move forward, allowing the water to pass through its gills so she can breathe!”
“Supporting it and allowing to regain strength, she swam on their own!”, — as stated in the post.
Great white shark rescue workers called “jameson”, they said that the animal “since it returns to Cape cod every year”.
But half of the audience in awe of the beautiful animal, while others point out how it is deadly.
“Be careful, little shark” — written by users, and the other said that rescuers “took the shark for a walk”.
Another user said that the shark “amazing”.
“I hope she doesn’t kill the rescuers too late,” wrote a cynical commentator.
Great white sharks must keep moving to keep water going through their gills, allowing them to absorb oxygen.
If for any reason they cease to swim, for example, enter the network, the animals are drowning.
So they can swim 24 hours a day, their brain can sleep half, and both halves work together only during the hunt.