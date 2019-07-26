An insider told about the alleged lover Irina Shayk
Breakup Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper has become one of the most discussed topics in show business, if not the most discussed. Themselves beloved, do not comment on their relationship, so fans are only left to guess how worried about breaking star. However, if Bradley, according to sources, finds solace in a romance with Lady Gaga. It is about the personal life of Irina is almost unknown…
Recently the model was spotted during a walk in the company creative Director of British Vogue Alec Maxwell. However, insiders claim that with Alec Irina a friendly relationship.
“Irina is now not seeing anyone. She focused on her daughter and spends all her free time with her. Shake want change in your personal life in the future, but not now. At the moment she has other priorities. She just put an end to a long-term relationship, so she needs time to decompress and recover,” says the source.