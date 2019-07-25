An insider told about the personal life of Irina Shayk after breaking up with Bradley Cooper
Since 33-year-old Irina Shayk broke up with the father of her daughter, 44-year-old Bradley Cooper, the press even more closely began to follow the Russian model outputs. And if beside her there is a man, then inevitably there are assumptions about the new changes in his personal life Shayk. Thus, recently, Irina was seen in the company creative Director of British Vogue Alec Maxwell, and many immediately suspected the model in the new craze and mess, as Alec is openly gay. Insiders suggest not to jump to conclusions. According to them, the Shake is in no hurry to have Affairs.
Irina is now not seeing anyone. She focused on her daughter and spends all her free time with her. Shake want change in your personal life in the future, but not now. At the moment she has other priorities. She just put an end to a long-term relationship, so she needs time to decompress and recover, — told the insider.
With a two year old daughter Leah Irina is regularly ranked in the lenses of the paparazzi in new York. Recently it became known that the father is going to move closer to her. Shake and Cooper have agreed on joint custody of the girl. They are willing to do without the assistance of lawyers and limited personal arrangements. To make it easier to share all parental duties, Bradley has agreed to move from Los Angeles to new York.