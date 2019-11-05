An investigation has begun, the Director suspended: Utah student came to the party dressed as Hitler
The headmaster was suspended after the student dressed as Hitler at a party in honor of Halloween. The boy — school student in Utah, according to reports, threw a Nazi salute during the event. This writes the HuffPost.
Director and elementary school teacher in Utah has been suspended from work after one of the students came in in a Nazi costume during the school parade for Halloween.
Parents were shocked and horrified when the boy, whose name was not named, wore a fake mustache of Adolf Hitler and a red armband with a swastika.
Parents said that student during the parade were doing the Nazi salute. Both parents, who wished to remain anonymous, wonders why school officials allowed him to participate in the party dressed like that.
One of the parents said they called the school to complain the next day after the party and told them that the student was removed from parade, were ordered to change and said that his parents will be notified.
“I was told that the school thought he was Charlie Chaplin,’ said the mother of a student. — On his arm was a swastika. She had to see the teacher.”
Video and image suit student attracted attention after it had been posted on the page in Facebook. The woman who shared the photo, called the suit “ridiculous and unpleasant as possible” and said the boy, “welcomed Hitler” right in front “of children from minorities who attend the school.”
School district Davis apologized for the incident and said that it was investigating “every aspect of the situation.”
“School district “does not tolerate speech, images, or behavior that depict or promote hatred in any form, the statement reads. The County is very serious about this issue and examines all aspects of the situation.”
During the investigation the head of school and the teacher was sent on paid administrative leave. The representative of the school district refused to confirm the identity of the people.
Creekside elementary school, located about 20 miles North of salt lake city. In her study of more than 750 students.
The United Jewish Federation of Utah, said that “shocked” by the fact that the student was allowed to participate in the parade dressed as Hitler.
“Almost all Jews and Americans believe the characters of Hitler and Nazism with the worst signs of hatred, racism and crimes against humanity, known to the world, — is spoken in the organization statement. — Dress your baby like Hitler unbearably offensive, and it should never be allowed or justified”.