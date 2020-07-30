An “isolated” Ukrainians will return over 10 million lost money
Compensation of employed Ukrainians during the period of isolation from COVID-19 exceeded 10 million hryvnias.
Ukraine will pay sick leave incapacity for work, issued about the reason for the exclusion from the mers for the sum over 10 million hryvnias.
About it reports a press-service of Fund of social insurance of Ukraine.
It is noted that the largest number of such hospital issued in the Zhytomyr region. The payments were credited to more than a thousand residents to the amount of half a million hryvnia.
The Ministry recalled that every person with insurance in contact with infected COVID-19 can obtain a disability sheet, which allows to go to the isolation, to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
“Lost during the isolation under the control of earnings is compensated by the social insurance Fund of Ukraine”, — said FSU.
It is noted that the funding of benefits in this case is FSS due to the financial assistance that was allocated from the Fund to fight COVID-19 according to government regulation.
FSU recalls that the amount of payments of the Fund for the duration of isolation will be half of the average income regardless of the length of the insurance period and total average income for health professionals.
Recall that in Ukraine as of this morning diagnosed 1 197 new cases of coronavirus infection COVID-19.
Most patients identified in Kiev. Over the past day there have recorded the highest number of cases per epidemic — 199. Further, Lviv oblast — 131, in Rivne oblast — 105, in Ivano-Frankivsk region 104.
telegraf.com.ua