An NBA champion in a coma after terrible accident (photos)
NBA champion 2015 in the “Golden state”, Serbia national team center fire Kuzmich got in a terrible accident in Bosnia and Herzegovina where he was born. As reported by Eurohoops, 29-year-old basketball player was coming back from the wedding and got into an accident while driving a Porsche. The machine, which was Kuzmich, after a collision with the BMW flipped several times.
Basketball player, whose height 216 cm, in the accident suffered a serious head injury and broken jaw and injuries to the chest. His first was admitted to the hospital in Banja Luka, and was later taken to Belgrade. According to media reports, the Kuzmich went into a coma, but he managed to avoid fatal damage to the brain.
Porsche of Kuzmich after the accident turned into a pile of metal
BMW, which collided with the car of the basketball, flew into the ditch
After finishing the season as Vice-champion of Europe-2017 national team of Serbia Kuzmich left real Madrid and signed a contract with Crvena Zvezda. The basketball player also known for playing for Panathinaikos.
