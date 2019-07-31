“An ordinary miracle”: in Spain from the fountain on the street poured red wine (house wine)
The fountain in any city is usually a favorite meeting place for citizens and tourists. Beside him are Dating and in a cafe nearby for a business meeting. But there are special fountains where streams is not water.
So, in Lugo, Spain earned a unique wine fountain, built in the XVIII century. About it writes “Hyser” with reference to the post by one of the users of Facebook.
It is reported that in front of curious spectators from one spout instead of water flowed red wine. This alcoholic “miracle” was possible thanks to the efforts of local municipal authorities and winemakers of Galicia. Once a year the local fountain filled with red wine, which, of course, is delighted and tourists, and local residents.
To the disappointment of those shows, wine fountain only works once a year. This time he had spilled 300 litres of dry red beverage.
Recall that “wine” there is a fountain in the Italian town of Caldari di Ortona (Abruzzo municipality). There are people who can score a bottle of wine without paying a dime — a fountain opened to the local winery to promote their products.
It is also known that in the town of Žalec in East part of Slovenia there is a “fountain of beer”. Unfortunately, it’s not beer flowing perennial river, as it could represent many, and the fountain just made in the form of flower hops and was equipped with eight taps serving (by opening the tap) Beers. Looking to have a beer to pay € 6 for a special glass with a microchip that allows them to pour 100-ml of beer. The glass is placed under the nozzle of the pump, which goes down and measures the dose of beer.
