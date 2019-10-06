An unexpected outcome of the seventh air “Tanzu s with a stars”
The seventh broadcast of the popular show “Dances with stars h” (“1+1”) was the equator project. This time the couples changed their partners came on the floor in the most unusual duets. We will remind, the last air left a pair of Jiji and Yana Cybulski. For the first time on the show came women’s pair — Ksenia Mishina and Lisa Druzhinina. Men’s pair of air the duet with Vladimir Ostapchuk and Dmitry a Bug.
– It was the unexpected air of the season — admitted “FACTS” Vlad Yama. — Know that the audience always look forward to sharing partners. Many of the participants surprised me, proving that their skill on the court is only growing.
Based on evaluations of judges in the first place was the pair of Anne of Rizatdinova and Dmitry Zhuk (30 points), the last — Michael Kukulka and Ilona hammer (14 points).
The results of the preliminary vote, at risk couples by Elena Kravets and max Leonov, Mikhail Kukulka and Lisa Druzhinina. The least votes of the viewers gave for Helen Kravets. It is known that in this broadcast, none of the couples left the show, and viewers can vote for their favorites all week. The final results will be announced in the finale of the eighth air.
Unexpectedly in the final approached the microphone Alex Yarovenko and Alain Shoptenko.
– I wanted to leave the project, — admitted the actor. – But immediately after the dance in the dressing room I realized that I like to go to the floor. For me it’s a personal call. Besides, I don’t want to fail Alain Shoptenko. We continue!
