An unpleasant episode: Putin was surprised that Lukashenko refuses to place Russian troops in Belarus
Russia was unpleasantly surprised by the fact that the authorities ‘ words and deeds. In public statements Belarus strongly emphasizes the friendship with Russia, and in fact refuses to place on its territory the military base of the Russian Federation, while talking about it being for four years.
“Really unpleasant”, — declared the head of Ministry of foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov in an interview to “Kommersant”. “The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly said, including answering the question on the basis that Belarus is Russia’s ally at 100% and the Belarusian armed forces need to consider how to protect our common interests and our common territory“, — said the head of the foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation.
Lavrov said that such “inconsistencies” found. Moscow and Minsk have made the program of joint actions in foreign policy and “punctually and meticulously” painted the future joint steps.
Recall that Russia’s absorption of Belarus are gradually beginning to be realized. Moscow and Minsk are going in the next few years to get together economically. Prepared a plan to create common customs, enterprises in the tax system and regulators.
The takeover plan is not yet include such areas as army and law enforcement agencies. The issue of Russian military base deployment in Belarus is also moving slowly. Minsk considers the Ukrainian experience, when the long-term functioning of the Russian military base in Sevastopol eventually turned the annexation of the Crimea.
