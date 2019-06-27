An unsuccessful operation to increase lip turned a woman into a duck
A mother from Britain Kelly Macvicar considered themselves beautiful enough. It was especially complex because of their thin lips. A mother of five children tried different sequins for the lips, but nothing matched her desires.
For this reason Kelly decided on a cosmetic procedure. She found through a social network of a master cosmetologist. She asked her to inject fillers.
The hyaluronic acid fillers enhance lips. For several months on the lips is new, plump form. It suited Macvicar.
It is believed that the swelling gives beauty to women. The British also decided that a sponge fillers will make it more attractive. The expert and the client agreed that the procedure will be at home at Kelly’s. The absence of a fixed Cabinet, the master is not alerted Macvicar. And for good reason.
The injections were very painful. Kelly even went blood. Soon her lips were very swollen. But the beautician said that this is normal. She promised that soon everything will pass and lips client will find a beautiful view. In the meantime, need to apply to the lips something cold. For example, a piece of frozen meat. The master quickly gathered his things and left the house Kelly.
The time has passed. But the lips of a woman became only more. Frozen meat did not help. The upper lip was huge. Macvicar went to the doctor who prescribed the steroids. During the week, every day another beautician took it out of the lip of the filler lumps larger than a pea.
The same specialist who injected hyaluronic acid, removed the account from Facebook and stopped answering calls and texts. The woman is sure that she’s not the first and not her last victim.
A few weeks the British suffered from deformed lips. They gradually “blown away”. But all the same, and now Kelly doesn’t look good. The woman now resembles a duck.